18 C. Luzon LGUs cited for effective anti-drug drives

Eighteen local government units (LGUs) in Central Luzon have been recognized by the National Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) for their exemplary performance in implementing the national government's anti-illegal drugs campaign, the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Central Luzon (DILG-3) announced on Thursday. The municipalities of Dilasag, Dipaculao and Maria Aurora in Aurora; Morong, Orion and Pilar in Bataan; Doña Remedios Trinidad in Bulacan; Gabaldon in Nueva Ecija; Arayat in Pampanga; Capas, Pura, San Clemente, San Manuel and San Jose in Tarlac; and Candelaria, Iba, San Marcelino and San Narciso in Zambales notched the highest scores in all the indicators of the ADAC Performance Audit Award in the region, showing excellence in all aspects of the anti-illegal drug war. Lawyer Anthony Nuyda, DILG-3 regional director, congratulated the LGUs for their effectiveness in the implementation of anti-illegal drug programs, projects and activities. 'Our heartfelt congratulations to the LGUs here in Central Luzon which were hailed as national awardees in the 2022 Anti-Drug Abuse Council Performance Audit Awards. Kudos for your exemplary dedication and commitment in keeping our community drug-free,' Nuyda said in a statement. He said the LGUs have undergone a rigorous evaluation and performance audit by the DILG, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Dangerous Drugs Board. The audit criteria include organized local ADAC, the conduct of quarterly meetings, allocation of funds for the implementation of anti-drug activities indicated in the Peace and Order and Public Safety (POPS) plan, implementation of ADAC plans and programs, support for ADACs in component local government units (LGUs) and innovation. Outstanding ADACs are recognized based on their functionality, sustainability of "drug-cleared" or "drug-free" status, and reduction of drug affectation. Meanwhile, Doña Remedios Trinidad Mayor Ronaldo Flores thanked the DILG-Bulacan and the Municipal Anti-Drug Abuse Council (MADAC) for their continuing efforts in making their town drug-free. 'Nagkaisa ang lahat sa layuning drug-free ng aming bayan. Ang aming kolektibong dedikasyon at determinasyon at nagbunga ng tagumpay na ito (Everyone is united in our town's drug-free cause. Our collective dedication and determination have resulted in this success),' he said in an interview. Capas Mayor Roseller Rodriguez said 'their collective triumph serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when a community unites to promote peace, order and safety.' Gabaldon Mayor Jobby Emata said the award is a manifestation that the municipal ADAC is functioning well and the council is doing its best to sustain its drive against illegal drugs. Emata said all the 16 villages in Gabaldon are drug-free and they are continuously exerting efforts to prevent the youth from getting involved in illegal drugs.

Source: Philippines News Agency