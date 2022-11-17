Updated system gives BI easier access to OFW recordsC

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday reported that technical glitches primarily in the connectivity with the overseas employment certificate (OEC) validation system of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) have been ironed out with the rollout of the latest update of its Border Control Information System (BCIS).

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the new system which was implemented last Oct. 28 is the centralized database of all travel records of incoming and outgoing passengers.

It is a database sharing information that would allow the BI access to the OEC records, lessening paperwork for departing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“This e-system has truly been instrumental in the improvement of services of both the BI and the DMW for OFWs. We thank DMW Secretary Susan Ople for the partnership in improving services for our kababayans,” the BI chief said.

The DMW’s system is integrated into the BI’s system, allowing immigration officers to search and view the OFW record corresponding to the OEC presented.

Apart from faster processing, the system also allowed BI officers to immediately verify and intercept fake OECs upon presentation by illegal recruitment and human trafficking victims.

Among the most recent glitches that were resolved, Tansingco said, was the issuance of the DMW of a QR code that would allow OFWs to access their records, which have been integrated into the BI’s system.

On the other hand, he vowed to prioritize Filipino workers who are traveling in and out of the country this holiday season.

Tansingco noted that they have allocated about a third of their counters to prioritize OFWs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“We expect an influx of OFWs traveling to the country this holiday season. Hence we want to make sure to give them the best and most efficient service, so they can spend more time with their families,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency