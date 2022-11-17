DSWD all set to implement P67-M cash-for-work program in Benguet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) is set to start the implementation of the cash-for-work in six towns of the province of Benguet.

DSWD Cordillera director Leo Quintilla, in a statement Wednesday, said the mayors of the towns of Atok, Bakun, Kabayan, Kapangan, Kibungan and Mankayan have signed the memorandum of agreement for the implementation of the program under the “Kapit Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS).

“The allocation of the grant for each municipality is based on population and poverty index,” he said.

Each of the beneficiaries will get a PHP380 daily wage for the duration of the period identified for the project.

The cash-for-work provides cash aid to sectors that are affected by disaster and the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic in exchange for their community work.

It aims to provide temporary employment to no-income or low-income families, homeless or street families, returning Overseas Filipino Workers, indigenous peoples, pregnant women, elder persons, person(s) with disabilities, families in conflict-affected communities and indigent individuals or families in difficult circumstances.

The work that will be done will be in connection to the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), KALAHI-CIDSS, Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), centers/ institutions, and protective services.

Aside from the six towns, Quintilla said that the municipalities of Bokod and Buguias are also set to sign the same memorandum of agreement that will include their qualified residents in the program.

The KALAHI-CIDSS cash-for-work is one of the newest modalities in implementing the community-driven development approach which aims to empower communities to be more participative, transparent, and accountable in implementing government programs.

The DSWD has earlier approved the implementation of the cash-for-work program in Abra worth PHP174 million.

The program will pilot in eight out of the province’s 27 towns with a budget of PHP65 millio

Source: Philippines News Agency