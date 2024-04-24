KUALA LUMPUR, The remains of Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) pilot Lt Commander Wan Rezaudeen Kamal Zainal Abidin, 37, were safely laid to rest at about 10 pm today at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim Cemetery in Batu Muda here. He was among the 10 personnel who were killed when two helicopters crashed at the TLDM base in Lumut, Perak at about 9.32 am yesterday. Earlier, Wan Rezaudeen Kamal's remains were taken to the Salahuddin Al-Ayubi Mosque in Taman Melati here at about 8.20 pm for prayer. The burial ceremony was carried out according to TLDM tradition and a solemn atmosphere filled the cemetery when Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin handed the naval ensign to Wan Rezaudeen Kamal's wife, Alia Amalina Md Noor. Others present at the cemetery were Navy deputy chief Vice-Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain and about 200 individuals, comprising family members and friends of the victim. Earlier, the funeral prayers and final respects for Wan Rezaudeen Kamal and the remains of seven other Muslim victims were held at the 23rd Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) Camp in Ipoh. The remains of two others killed in the tragedy were taken to their respective residences in Sitiawan, Perak and Kuching, Sarawak. In an incident at 9.32 am yesterday, 10 RMN personnel were killed when two helicopters crashed while conducting a rehearsal for a flypast in conjunction with the 90th TLDM Anniversary celebration.