Rid LTO-NCR branches of fixers, exec warns district heads

The chief of the Land Transportation Office-National Capital Region-West (LTO-NCR-West) called on district heads of the agency to constantly remind and educate the employees of their anti-fixing policy.

LTO-NCR-West director Roque “Rox” Verzosa III made the call in a memorandum to district heads and employees amid complaints and reports on the proliferation of fixers within the vicinity of their offices.

“Please be reminded of our policy on anti-fixing and other corrupt activities as enshrined in RA 9485 (Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007), as amended by RA 11032 (Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018),” the memorandum read.

He directed all district heads to conduct routine inspections of their offices and its vicinities to ensure compliance with the said policy and to submit a report on the compliance of the policy every first Monday of the month.

Verzosa said random inspections shall be conducted by the regional office, and those who are found engaging in any fixing activity will face the full extent of the law.

“Any person found to be involved in any kind of fixing activity shall be charged with the appropriate administrative and/or criminal actions,” Verzosa warned.

Verzosa stressed that there is a need to intensify their anti-fixer campaign efforts as these acts tarnish the image of the LTO.

“Iwasan ang reklamo mula sa publiko. Dapat walang fixer sa LTO. Protektahan ang imahe ng ating ahensya (Let’s avoid getting complaints from the public. There must be no fixers at LTO. Let’s protect the image of our agency),” he said.

He also warned the public not to patronize or do business with fixers, as this would encourage more individuals to take part and offer their services.

He said that the public should not trust fixers, as the agency has already recorded countless incidents of fixers running away with their hard-earned money.

“We encourage the public not to engage in such kinds of illegal activity, as dealing with fixers will only get you into trouble,” Verzosa said.

“There are many disadvantages if one deals with fixers,” he adde

Source: Philippines News Agency