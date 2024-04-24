LUMUT, The burials of two victims of the helicopter crash at the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Base Lumut in Perak were completed as of 9.25 pm. Warrant Officer II TMK Mohd Shahrizan Mohd Termizi, 41, was buried at the Batu 10 Lekir Muslim Cemetery, near here. Earlier, Mohd Shahrizan's remains were brought to his father's house in Taman Bunga Tanjung, Lekir, for family members to pay their last respects. The body was then laid to rest at 9.25 pm after another prayer was held at Masjid Al-Khairiah Batu 10, Lekir led by Imam 2, Mohamad Nizam Mohamad. More than 500 people comprising family members and local residents attended the ceremony. Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir representing the Federal Government, and State Women Development, Family, Social Welfare and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Salbiah Mohamed. Meanwhile, the body of Warrant Officer II TNL Noorfarahimi Mohd Saedy, 41, arrived at the Jalan Ulu Nor Muslim Cemetery in Sungai Bayor, Selama, a t around 7.40 pm, and was buried at around 9 pm. The funeral was attended by about 500 individuals consisting of family members, acquaintances of the victim and RMN personnel. The body of another victim, Lt T. Sivasutan, 31, arrived at his family's residence in Taman Serdang Jaya here at 5.52 pm. The Strategic Communications Branch of the Naval Headquarters in a statement had said Sivasutan's remains would be cremated tomorrow (April 25) at a cemetery in Sitiawan. Earlier at 6 pm, the funeral prayers and final respects for Mohd Shahrizan and Noorfarahimi as well as the remains of six other Muslim victims were held at the 23rd Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) Camp in Ipoh.