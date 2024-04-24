SEREMBAN, A sombre atmosphere enveloped the residence of the late Lieutenant Commander Mohammad Amirulfaris Mohamad Marzukhi, as his body arrived at 9.05 pm tonight. His remains were brought by Royal Malaysian Navy (RLDM) personnel for family members to pay their last respects. Mohammad Amirulfaris' mother, father and wife as well as his two children could not contain their grief over the loss. The body was then taken to the At-Taufiqiah Mosque, Taman Pinggiran Senawang, at 9.30 pm for funeral prayers, with Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun also joining the congregation. The burial ceremony at the Senawang Muslim Cemetery concluded at 11 pm. Mohammad Amirulfaris leaves behind his wife, Siti Aisyah Mohd Roslan and two children, Umar Fayyadh and Ammar Affan. The tragedy at 9.32 am yesterday involving a Maritime Operation Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and a Fennec (M502-6) aircraft during a rehearsal for a flypast in conjunction with the 90th RMN Anniversary took the lives of 10 RMN person nel including three women.