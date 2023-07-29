UNITY GOV’T TO LAUNCH PENANG UNITY MANIFESTO ON AUG 1 – CHOW

The Unity Government will launch the Penang unity manifesto on Aug 1 at the Butterworth Arena for its 40 candidates running in the 15th state election, says Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the manifesto would feature aims and policies based on input obtained from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) as a united front.

"We will also touch upon the last manifesto in terms of what has been achieved and if there is anything that is unfinished, it will be continued in this term," he said during a press conference at Wisma DAP here today.

Chow, who is also the incumbent chief minister said this was the first time that the state’s manifesto would be introduced as a unity manifesto and the candidates introduced as unity candidates following the alliance between PH and BN.

"This is something special, because previously, there was no cooperation between these two coalitions (PH and BN), so this manifesto shows the cooperation of PH and BN in facing (the election) and offering a manifesto from this unity," he said.

Chow also said that a MADANI roadshow would take place in Penang on Aug 5.

He said the campaign involved the participation of leaders from the Unity Government including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency