‘RAHMAH STRUGGLE’ TO BE WIDENED WITH EXTRA RM50 MLN ALLOCATION – PM ANWAR

The government has approved an additional allocation of RM50 million to expand the Rahmah concept implemented by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the extra allocation would enable the ministry to ensure that the rakyat in every state constituency throughout the country would benefit from the concept.

“I want this Rahmah struggle to be widened … the ministry has proposed that we expand it in the state constituencies if possible. I will ensure its speedy implementation in stages, and we have approved an additional RM50 million.

“We are doing this because it directly benefits the lower-income group as it is meaningless to talk about struggle, compassion, mercy and care if their (rakyat’s) food is not guaranteed,” he said.

He said this when closing the National Consumers Day 2023 at Pizzeria Pavilion in Bukit Jalil here today.

Anwar expressed appreciation to all parties who have made a success of the Rahmah initiative as it has given meaning to the value of compassion and mercy espoused by Malaysia MADANI and urged them to defend the record so that the people can continue to reap the benefits.

He believed that Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh and officers of the ministries involved would carry this agenda forward.

“Defend the record and maintain the determination. There was early success and the expenditure was high too, with cooperation from many companies, in fact too many for me to mention.

“I told Salahuddin (late Salahuddin Ayub) before that when the government implemented the Rahmah initiative and it was accepted by restaurants and shops, I was touched and felt that we should hold an appreciation ceremony for them,” Anwar said.

Salahuddin, who died last July 23, had been acknowledged for his commitment in fighting for the people’s well-being as the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister.

The ministry implemented the Payung Rahmah initiative with various programmes to help target groups, including Jualan Rahmah sales throughout 2023 by supermarkets and retail stores and Bakul Rahmah food baskets containing RM100 worth of daily essentials contributed by strategic partners.

Menu Rahmah is a programme which the ministry jointly undertakes with strategic partners comprising food outlet operators and the Association of Restaurant Operators and Food Stalls to help ease the cost of living of target groups, especially the hardcore poor among the B40.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency