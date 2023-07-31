Typhoon victims in Northern Luzon to get more meds, hygiene kits

More cough and cold medications, pain relievers, vitamins, and salbutamol inhalers, among other medicines, will be distributed to typhoon-hit areas in the Ilocos Region. In response to the call of Senator Imee R. Marcos, Regional Director Paula Paz Sydiongco of the Department of Health-Ilocos Region said in a statement Monday that they continue to give free medical consultations and assorted drugs and medicines and first aid kits from the DOH Central Office to typhoon-affected families. "As per request of Sen. Imee Marcos a total of PHP546,757.20 worth of medicines and supplies were sent to Ilocos Norte to augment existing supplies already prepositioned in the province,' she said. She added that additional hygiene kits, jerry cans and bottled water were also delivered to hard-hit communities. Health personnel from the DOH-Ilocos Region and medical doctors, nurses and engineers from the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center were also deployed to ensure that food and water-borne illnesses will not break out after the typhoon. The team was divided into four clusters, providing medical and public health water sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, mental health and psychosocial support. 'We are continuously monitoring everything and making sure that medical assistance is adequate. All our provincial DOH offices are in coordination with the local government units, district hospitals to provide for any additional assistance or medical services,' Sydiongco said. In Ilocos region, the provinces of Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur were among the areas severely devastated by Typhoon Egay.

Source: Philippines News Agency