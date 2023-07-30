SELANGOR GOVT’S INITIATIVE TO HELP YOUTH, ASNAF WAS KEY IN REDUCING UNEMPLOYMENT – EXCO

The initiative of the Selangor Government to hold various programmes such as career carnivals and help for the youth was the biggest contributor to a drop in the unemployment rate in the state which recorded 2.6 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman said Selangor recorded a drop in the unemployment rate of 0.3 per cent from the 2.9 per cent overall rate last year.

He said through the career carnival programmes held since 2019, about 20,000 individuals in the state have successfully found jobs in various sectors.

"The career carnivals organised by the state government is a very popular event among jobseekers since at least 1,800 individuals will secure job opportunities every time a programme is held.

"The carnivals also received the support of various large and well-known companies such as Proton, Genting Highlands Resorts, Puncak Niaga Sdn Bhd and many more," he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama.

Mohd Khairuddin also said that through the Roda Darul Ehsan Initiative (RiDE) launched in 2021, a total of 9,227 p-hailing workers have benefited from RM500 in cash and contributions to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) worth RM50.

"Initially, this initiative was meant to help p-hailing workers who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as encourage them to make contributions to the EPF. Who would have thought that the move by the state government also succeeded in encouraging those who are unemployed to earn a living through this platform.

"Because of that, this year the state government allocated RM2 million to help more than 3,000 p-hailing workers and following encouraging requests, the Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari) announced an additional allocation of RM1 million to help more workers in the industry," he said.

He said the effort showed that the Selangor Government was aware and concerned for all groups including the youth and will continue the programme in the future.

He added that in an effort to reduce unemployment in Selangor, the state government had also taken other initiatives such as the Selangor Smart Professional Skills and Expertise Initiative (IKTISASS) programme which helps provide skilled workers in the state.

"We also offer skills courses under the Selangor Technical Development Centre (STDC) for orphans and asnaf. We are aware that some of them find it difficult to support themselves after having lived in shelters, so the state government set up this programme.

"The cost of registration fees, tuition and student accommodation during the training period are fully borne by the Selangor government under IKTISASS. In addition, a subsistence allowance amounting to RM300 will also be given each month during the training period which is also borne by the state government," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency