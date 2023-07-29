POLLS: MACC SETS UP 24-HOUR OPERATIONS ROOMS IN SIX STATES, KUALA TERENGGANU

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has set up operations rooms for the whole campaigning period to monitor the six state elections, the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election and at the MACC Headquarters here.

The MACC said in a statement today that all the round-the-clock operations rooms will operate from nomination day today until the polling day on Aug 12 and the operations room can be contacted via phone and e-mail at:

MACC Headquarters (03-88911038, prn15@sprm.gov.my)

Selangor MACC Office (03-55248318, pru15@sprm.gov.my)

Negeri Sembilan MACC Office (06-7625446, n9@sprm.gov.my)

Kedah MACC Office (04-7001361, prnked@sprm.gov.my)

Penang MACC Office (04-2271982, ppg@sprm.gov.my)

Terengganu MACC Office (09-6301920, trg@sprm.gov.my)

Kelantan MACC Office (09-7661800, kel@sprm.gov.my)

The MACC reminded all candidates and political parties not to carry out activities that are against the law and elections regulations in line with the MACC Act 2009 and Election Offences Act 1954.

The Election Commission (EC) set the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election to be held simultaneously on Aug 12, with early voting on Aug 8.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency