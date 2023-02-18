PNP suspends ‘permit to carry firearms’ in 3 Mindanao provinces

FORT DEL PILAR, BAGUIO CIT: The Philippine National Police (PNP) is suspending the "Permit To Carry Firearms Outside of Residence” (PTCFOR) in three Mindanao provinces after the ambush of Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto-Adiong Jr. that killed three of his escorts in Maguing town on Friday, its chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., has said.

"Actually, we are suspending the PTCFOR on the following areas, Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, and then the 63 barangays ng North Cotabato, which are under the BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao)," Azurin told reporters when asked for updates on Adiong's ambush on the sidelines of the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Homecoming here Saturday.

He said the suspension of the PTCFOR is needed considering the series of crimes in these areas and to prevent the escalation of crime or shooting incidents after the ambush.

An initial motive being looked into for the ambush is "rido" or clan feuds, but other angles are being considered, Azurin said.

DILG condemns ambush

Meanwhile, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. condemned the ambush incident that wounded Adiong.

“Agad akong nagbigay ng direktiba sa PNP na magsagawa ng manhunt operations upang agad na mahuli ang mga suspek sa insidenteng ito (I immediately issued a directive to the PNP to conduct manhunt operations to immediately catch the suspects in this incident),” Abalos said in a statement.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and assured that the entire police force of Lanao del Sur and its neighboring areas are tracking down the culprits.

He also ordered the PNP to coordinate with the military units on the ground in hunting down the suspects and finding out the motive behind the ambush.

Source: Philippines News Agency