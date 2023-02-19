Suspect in slay of Maguindanao police chief killed in operation

MANILA: The suspect in the ambush-slay of the police chief of Ampatuan town in Maguindanao del Sur province and his driver was killed in an operation on Saturday morning.

Abdulkarim Hasim (alias Boy Jacket) was killed at 6:30 a.m. in Purok Yellow Bell, Barangay New Isabela, Tacurong City, according to a statement by Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Sunday.

Hasim was identified as the main perpetrator in the slay of Ampatuan police chief Lt. Reynaldo Samson and his driver, Cpl. Salipuden Endad, in Barangay Kapinpilan in August 2022.

Azurin said the Hasim was gunned down by security forces as he resisted arrest during the serving of a warrant of arrest for murder and double frustrated murder.

The suspect was also linked to a series of harassments of the patrol base of the 40th Infantry Battalion, 601st Brigade in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan.

Azurin expressed gratitude to the community for their support and cooperation that led to the neutralization of the suspect.

He also encouraged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to authorities

Source: Philippines News Agency