PH Red Cross Partners with Milo’s SAFE Swim to Enhance Water Safety Nationwide

Mandaluyong: The Philippine Red Cross has joined forces with Milo’s SAFE Swim initiative to enhance water safety and first aid skills accessibility for Filipino families across the nation. The collaboration aims to promote swimming as an essential survival skill in a country frequently affected by floods and water-related emergencies.

According to Philippines News Agency, the program, unveiled in 2024 as a national campaign, has already visited several key locations, including Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Ilocos Sur, Cavite, Cebu, Bacolod, Pampanga, and Pasig. It emphasizes making water safety as instinctive as earthquake safety drills, using the acronym SAFE to teach essential actions: Stay calm, Ask a buddy, Float, and Easy kicks.

PRC General Manager Dr. Gwendolyn Pang highlighted the program’s significance during an event at the Lourdes School of Mandaluyong on July 27, coinciding with World Drowning Prevention Day on July 25. “Let’s make a commitment today – to protect each other, to raise awareness, and to give every child the chance to enjoy water safely,” Pang stated, underscoring the importance of teaching children how to swim and respond in emergencies.

The initiative includes a series of core sessions led by certified PRC instructors and Bert Lozada Learn-to-Swim (BLSS) coaches. Participants receive training in life-saving skills, including CPR and first aid, water safety introductions, swim assessments, and hands-on water safety demonstrations. These sessions are designed to empower families to remain safe and respond effectively to water-related emergencies, whether in controlled environments like pools or natural settings such as rivers and lakes.

MILO Assistant Vice President and Sports Head Carlo Sampan expressed the company’s commitment to expanding its mission beyond traditional sports. “Drowning continues to be one of the leading causes of death among children in the Philippines. That’s why we knew we had to act, and that’s how Milo SAFE Swim came to life,” Sampan said in a media statement. He emphasized that the program not only saves lives but also builds courage and strengthens family bonds.

Olympian Jenny Guerrero, who competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, endorsed the program’s vision to transform swimming into a vital life-saving skill. “Swimming is more than just a sport. Just because I am a competitive swimmer, I can save myself and save others in times of emergencies. It’s not automatic, it’s learned,” Guerrero remarked, advocating for the program’s broader adoption.