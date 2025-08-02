Fire Claims Life and Injures Three in Iloilo City

Iloilo city: One person died and three others were injured after a fire razed a house in this city’s Barangay O±ate in Mandurriao District at about 8:55 a.m. on Saturday. The fatality, a 75-year-old woman, was trapped on the second floor of their house.

According to Philippines News Agency, those injured were a 65-year-old woman who sustained second-degree burns on her nape, left arm, and head, as well as a 49-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy, who both sustained first-degree burns. The senior citizen was admitted to the Western Visayas Medical Center.

Iloilo City Fire Marshall, Fire Supt. Melanie Habawel, in a media interview, reminded the public to situate the rooms of the elderly, persons with disability, and children near the exit. ‘They should not be left on their own. They have to be with an able companion to assist them in times of emergency,’ she said.

The fire damaged two houses and affected two families, or five individuals. The BFP said the fire was possibly caused by an unattended candle. Meanwhile, the City Social Welfare and Development Office immediately provided food and non-food items to the affected families.