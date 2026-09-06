Eala Bows to Jovic in US Open 3rd Round

Manila: Filipino star Alexandra Eala's campaign at the US Open ended Sunday morning (PH time) after she bowed to American Iva Jovic, 5-7, 6-3, 5-7, in their third-round duel at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.

According to Philippines News Agency, Eala, ranked No. 18 in the world and seeded 17th in the tournament, fought back after dropping the opening set but could not sustain her momentum against her close friend, to the disappointment of the pro-Eala crowd. The Filipino earlier defeated American qualifier Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-2, in the first round; and Ukrainian Oleksandra Olinynykova, 6-1, 6-4, in the second round.

The 18-year-old Jovic, the tournament's 14th seed and also world No. 14, will next face No. 4 seed Coco Gauff, who defeated unseeded Spaniard Carla Bucsa, 6-3, 6-4.

The 21-year-old Eala made her US Open debut last year, beating Denmark's Carla Tauson, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6, in the first round before falling to Bucsa, 4-6, 3-6, in the second round. On Aug. 3, Eala won the WTA 500 Mubadala DC Open for her second singles title, following her triumph at the 2025 Guadalajara Open in Zapopan, Mexico.

The reigning Southeast Asian Games champion is set to see action at the 20th Asian Games, scheduled Sept. 19 to Oct. 4, in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Meanwhile, Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen ousted American 22nd seed Madison Keys, 1-6, 7-6(3), 7-5. Keys appeared headed to the fourth round when she built a 5-0 lead in the third set and later held match point. Instead, Zheng saved it, won the final seven games, and completed the victory in two hours and 28 minutes.