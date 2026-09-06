Aspiring Mindanao Lawyers Gather in Iligan for Start of Bar Exams

Manila: Aspiring lawyers and their supporters gathered in Iligan City on Sunday for the Northern Mindanao cluster of the annual Bar Examinations. There are five law schools in Northern Mindanao and one in Lanao del Sur province in the Bangsamoro region.

According to Philippines News Agency, Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology is one of 15 testing centers this year, and one of only two for Mindanao. The other is Ateneo de Davao University in Davao City. Lawyer Ernesto Neri, Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan Law School assistant dean, emphasized the importance of faith in one's ability to think and articulate as they tackle each question during the exams.

"All those years of preparation and repetition will surely, naturally flow in the next three days," he stated. Meanwhile, former judge Gil Bollozos, currently the Liceo de Cagayan University College of Law dean, highlighted the significant milestone the Bar examinees have reached after years of rigorous study. He advised them to silence self-doubt and rely on their preparation and integrity.

Considered one of the country's most challenging examinations, the Bar Exams will also be held on September 9 and 13. This year, there are 13,441 Bar takers, with approximately 120 from Liceo and at least 50 from Xavier.