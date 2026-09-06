Japan Dominates NTT Asia Triathlon Para Championship with Six Gold Medals

Manila: Team Japan showcased its prowess at the 2026 NTT Asia Triathlon Para Championship by clinching six gold medals on Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the tournament, initially planned as a triathlon, was converted to a duathlon due to unsafe water conditions caused by prolonged heavy rains. Keiichi Sato emerged victorious in the men's PTS5 category, completing the 2.5km run-20km run in 1 hour, 1 minute, and 8 seconds. He surpassed his compatriot Takumi Ando, who finished in 1:03:56, and Uzbekistan's Bakhtiyor Murtazayev, who clocked 1:05:01. The race commenced and concluded at Waterfront Road.

Keiichi Sato, a 47-year-old athlete from Nagoya, expressed his satisfaction with the format change, saying, "My weak point is swimming. I like running and biking so this is advantage for me." Sato, who previously placed 11th at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, aims to participate in more tournaments to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics.

In addition to Sato's triumph, other Japanese athletes who claimed gold include Yukako Hata (women's PTS2), Masaki Fujita (men's PTS3), Hideki Uda (men's PTS4), Ryota Kashiki (men's PT Visually Impaired), and Shiori Funamizu (women's PT Wheelchair). The event was organized by Triathlon Philippines in collaboration with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

Uzbekistan also celebrated victories with Rustamjan Satiboldiyev winning gold in the men's PTS2 category and Shokhsanam Sobirjonova in the women's PTS5 category. Kyrgyzstan's Guinaz Zhuzbaeva claimed the gold in the women's PT Visually Impaired category.