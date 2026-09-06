3 PNP Officers Among 2026 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos

Manila: Three Philippine National Police (PNP) officers are among the 2026 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos, recognizing their professionalism, innovation, and excellence in public service.

According to Philippines News Agency, the PNP identified the three as M/Sgt. Dwight Alexis Supsupin, Maj. Baby Rose Cajulao, and Lt. Col. Robert Mansueto. Supsupin is assigned to the Technical Support Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 15 under the Police Regional Office-Cordillera Administrative Region. Cajulao is the chief of the Community Affairs Section of the Regional Community Affairs and Development Division of the Police Regional Office 2 (Cagayan), while Mansueto serves as the deputy provincial director for administration at the Antique Police Provincial Office under the Police Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas).

The three officers were honored during a conferment ceremony in Taguig City on Friday, alongside four teachers and three soldiers. Each awardee received PHP1 million, the Metrobank Foundation 'Flame' trophy, and a Medallion of Excellence.

The Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos program was established in 1985 by the late Metrobank Group chair George S.K. Ty. Since its inception, the program has recognized more than 700 public servants for their integrity, service, and excellence in nation-building. "This recognition shows that we have police officers who go beyond their regular duties and remain committed to excellence, innovation, and meaningful public service. Their example inspires our personnel to uphold the highest standards of police service," PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said.