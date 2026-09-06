Three Chinese Nationals Receive Life Imprisonment for PHP3.4 Million Shabu Sale in Batangas

Manila: Three Chinese nationals have been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of selling more than 500 grams of shabu worth PHP3.4 million in Batangas.

According to Philippines News Agency, in a 35-page decision dated Aug. 17, the Regional Trial Court Branch 83 in Tanauan City found alias 'Koi'/'Xia Ting Ming,' alias 'Xue Yan Xing,' and alias 'Yu Ali' guilty beyond reasonable doubt of selling 502.6 grams of shabu valued at PHP3,417,680. The court's decision follows a news release from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) over the weekend.

The three individuals were convicted of violating Section 5, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. In addition to receiving life sentences, they were ordered to each pay a PHP500,000 fine. Moreover, Yu Ali is required to undergo six months of rehabilitation at a government facility.

The case originated from a buy-bust operation conducted by the PDEA Calabarzon Regional Special Enforcement Team on May 2, 2024. The operation took place after the suspects completed a transaction with a poseur buyer at a subdivision in Barangay Santiago, Malvar. The transaction quickly escalated into a shootout, prompting the suspects to flee in a vehicle. A two-hour chase ensued, culminating in their arrest along the southbound lane of the South Luzon Expressway Tollway in Barangay San Andres, Malvar.

PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez emphasized the importance of lawful operations, stating, "For our officers, this court decision is a reminder that every lawful operation matters and that justice can follow when we do the job correctly from beginning to end." He added, "We want the public to know that when an arrest is made, the case will not simply disappear. This conviction gives that assurance."