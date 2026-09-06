Butuan City Declares State of Calamity Over Water Crisis

Manila: The Sangguniang Panlungsod (city council) declared a state of calamity here due to severe water supply disruptions brought about by the prolonged dry spell.

According to Philippines News Agency, the declaration, contained in Resolution No. 17-444-2026 issued Saturday, came as worsening shortages left thousands of households with little to no water service. Some 91,425 residents in 58 villages are experiencing low water pressure or no supply as available water continues to decline, according to the Butuan City Water District (BCWD) Sept. 4 report.

BCWD said its water sources have dropped to a critical level of 37.36 million liters per day (MLD), significantly lower than the normal 55 MLD. 'The shortage is linked to the prevailing dry spell in the province of Agusan del Norte, including Butuan City, which has suffered a significant rainfall deficit,' the resolution stated.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration confirmed Agusan del Norte's 'dry spell' status as of Aug. 23. Since then, BCWD has been rationing water through designated outlets across the city but the measure remains inadequate.

The state of calamity declaration allows the city government and villages to mobilize additional resources and access quick response funds for immediate relief and emergency interventions.