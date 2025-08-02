Comelec Encourages Strong Participation in Nationwide Voter Registration

Manila: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is urging the public, particularly new and first-time voters, to engage in the nationwide voter registration which commenced on Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia reported a significant turnout at election offices and satellite registration sites across the country, as well as at the Special Register Anywhere/Anytime Program (SRAP) sites in Metro Manila, despite the registration’s weekday commencement. Garcia emphasized that the favorable turnout on the first day illustrates the Filipino people’s readiness to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming elections and to actively engage in the democratic process.

Garcia mentioned that the commission aims to register at least one million new voters during the 10-day registration period. This includes approximately 500,000 youth voters aged 15 to 17, many of whom will be registering for the first time. The voter registration is in preparation for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) scheduled for December 1, 2025. The registration period extends until August 10, with SRAP services available in the National Capital Region until August 7.

Garcia also invited those visiting Intramuros to register at the Comelec main office. A SRAP is being conducted at the Chairman’s Hall, Ground Floor of the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until August 7. “We invite the public to take advantage of the SRAP services, while enjoying the sights of historic Intramuros,” Garcia added.