KDCA HOLDS FIRST KAAMATAN FESTIVAL IN PERAK

The Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) today hosted the Kaamatan Festival for the first time in Perak.

The Kaamatan Festival, also known as Tadau Kaamatan, is a traditional festival, celebrated in a big way by the Kadazan-Dusun Murut Rungus (KDMR) community in Sabah on May 30 and 31 every year, as a sign of gratitude at the end of the harvest season.

Perak KDCA advisor, Jesseca Daimis, said that the purpose of celebrating the Kaamatan festival is to strengthen friendships among the multi-racial population, especially the KDMR community members who currently live, work or study in the state.

“At the same time, the Kaamatan Festival celebration also introduces KDMR culture to other races in Perak.

“Perak KDCA hopes that we can move more actively and be able to carry out various activities on a large scale, and bring together more KDMR in the state,” she told Bernama.

KDCA is the association responsible for the Kamaaatan Festival celebration in every district in Sabah, but now KDCA has been established in several states in Peninsular Malaysia, and one of its branches was established in Perak on Sept 28, 2019.

A total of about 100 Sabahans in the state, as well as Perakians attended the Kaamatan Festival, which was officiated by the Prime Minister's Department’s Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division secretary, Datuk Toisin Gantor, who witnessed various interesting activities being lined-up, including performances.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency