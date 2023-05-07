GIANT REPLICA OF THE QURAN CONTINUES TO DRAW VISITORS TO YALA, THAILAND

A giant replica of the Quran with the ‘Al-Israa’ verse written on it in Kampung Pak Pungoh here has continued to attract visitors since it was made famous on social media recently during Ramadan.

Mat Rokey Wan Kechik, 57, the imam who came up with the idea to build the replica, said he himself did not expect the 3.6-metre-high and 5.2-metre-wide replica to become so famous.

He said so far, more than 100,000 people had come to the village to look at the replica, with many taking the opportunity to be pictured with it.

"There are visitors who have come from as far as Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia and of course, Malaysia.

"At present, around 10,000 local and foreign visitors are coming each day," he said when met by reporters at the village yesterday.

Mat Rokey said it cost only 6,000 baht (RM700) and took 22 days to build the replica, while the calligraphy of the verses of the Quran took eight days to complete.

He said as many as 30 youngsters from the village worked together to build the replica after the Tarawih prayers during the holy month.

"Previously, the villages in this area built gateways as a tradition to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri, but I wanted to do something different, which is why I came up with the idea of building a replica of the Quran made using stone, cement and plywood.

"Alhamdulillah... the idea was accepted by the people and became viral all over the world," he said, adding he was grateful that the locals came on board with him on it.

He said the residents also built a replica of the Cave of Hira' and Mount Uhud next to it to commemorate the sacrifice of the Prophet Muhammad to spread Islam.

Meanwhile, the village’s chief, Tolib Mustofa, 59, said the influx of visitors to the village had also provided opportunities for the residents to earn an income.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency