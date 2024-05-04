PARIT, The country's first Faculty of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be launched on May 10, said Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir. He said the symbolic launch would be held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expected to officiate it. 'At the initial stage, the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence started at UTM (Universiti Teknologi Malaysia) and there are also consortiums with other universities. 'But for this initial stage, we want to make the faculty truly a high-quality faculty with expertise from other universities joining in to ensure the success of establishing this faculty,' he said. He said this when met by reporters after officiating the launch of the 2024 Jom Masuk U (JMU) Programme at the Universiti Teknologi Mara Seri Iskandar branch campus here today. Zambry was previously reported to have said that for a start, the Higher Education Committee (JKPT) had approved the AI Bachelor's Degree programme in Janu ary and that the programme's first cohort would begin their studies in October. He said the AI development and curriculum had been identified to fulfil industrial needs, involving experts in the AI field and in line with the National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap 2021-2025 initiated by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI). Meanwhile, Zambry said the JMU 2024 was aimed at promoting information about the education programmes offered by institutions of higher learning under the ministry, comprising public universities, private institutions of higher learning, polytechnics, community colleges and the involvement of Public Skills Training Institutions (ILKA). He said the JMU 2024 will be held in 10 zones, including at Universiti Putra Malaysia, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, UiTM branches in Sabah and Sarawak and Universiti Malaysia Perlis from today until June 9. Source: BERNAMA News Agency