TARGETED SUBSIDY: A FAIRER APPROACH, MEET PEOPLE’S NEEDS

KUALA LUMPUR, The government's commitment to implementing targeted diesel subsidies has been described as meeting the needs of the people and a fairer approach to distributing aid to eligible groups. Although the government move is considered unpopular, the public generally praises the effort, noting that targeted and transparent subsidies can reduce leakage and exploitation of aid that harms the country. The people have also voiced their support for the government's courage in making this change and called for the systematic implementation of targeted subsidies so that eligible groups fully benefit from the assistance. In Negeri Sembilan, civil servant Fadzylah Ismail, 39, said the implementation of targeted subsidies shows that the government is beginning to adopt a more systematic and fair management approach to ensure the benefits are enjoyed by the people. She said that targeting subsidies provides savings for the government, which can then be used to provide more facilities, infrastructure developme nt and other benefits for the people, especially in the current uncertain global economic situation. 'This measure is very beneficial to the less fortunate... if this targeted subsidy is successfully implemented, I am confident that the savings will help in other issues such as increasing the value of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and restoring chicken subsidies,' she told Bernama. In a live address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government would implement targeted diesel subsidies in Peninsular Malaysia, involving B40 and M40 commercial users. He said the targeted subsidies would not involve the T20 group and the 3.8 million foreigners and would save the government around RM4 billion annually, which can then be used to increase allocations for the STR and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA). In Pahang, private sector employee Fadil Nor Mazlan, 35, said the government's move is very timely in ensuring the true objectives of subsidy provision are achieved, and this e ffort needs to be implemented immediately. 'All this while, Malaysia has lost millions of ringgit due to diesel smuggling. Additionally, foreigners and the T20 group also enjoy benefits that should be the rights of the targeted groups. So, the government's decision on targeted subsidies is correct. 'When subsidies are targeted and savings are achieved, the government can increase assistance and various facilities and as a result, no one will be left out,' he said. Moreover, the community sees the targeted subsidy measure as having a positive long-term impact through national financial savings, which can be used for infrastructure facilities and economic injections, thereby creating more job opportunities for the people. In Terengganu, cleaning staff Mohd Rusydi Razlan Mohd Amin, 39, is optimistic that the long-term effects of targeted subsidy measures would benefit the less fortunate in coping with the cost of living burden. The STR recipient also said the government's effort would provide relief to targ eted groups like himself, who can only earn less than RM2,000 a month. 'Our current situation is like living hand to mouth... but I believe this measure will bring benefits in the future. Perhaps various future aids will change the lives of people like us,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency