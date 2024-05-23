2 ranking NPA rebels, 1 other killed in Agusan, MisOr skirmishes

BUTUAN CITY: Two ranking New People's Army (NPA) rebels and a member were killed in recent encounters that took place in Agusan del Norte and Misamis Oriental provinces, the Army's 4th Infantry Division (4ID) said in a statement Thursday. On May 21, the Army's 16th Infantry Battalion (IB) engaged in a 10-minute skirmish with a group of NPA rebels in Barangay Bal-ason, Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, which resulted in the death of two ranking leaders. The fatalities were identified as Zaldy Galamiton, the secretary of the Sub-Regional Committee 1, and Johnjhon Ayuma Ramos, the commanding officer of the Sub-Regional Sentro De Grabidad Eagles, both under the NPA North Central Mindanao Regional Committee. Recovered from the encounter site were two M16 rifles, bandoliers, magazines, ammunition, and personal belongings, the 4ID said. On May 20, troopers of the Army's 29IB on a pursuit operation in Bangonay, Jabonga, Agusan del Norte also clashed with a group of communist insurgents. The insurgents immediately abandoned their position after the five-minute firefight and left behind a dead comrade identified as Berto Dayong, a member of the NPA Sub-Regional Sentro de Grabidad West under the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee. Government troops also recovered a 9mm pistol and a .45-caliber pistol at the clash site. Maj. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, 4ID commander, commended the 29IB and 16IB for swiftly responding to citizens' reports of the presence of NPA guerrillas in their localities. 'These reports indicate the continuing support of the civilians to our government and our forces,' Cuerpo said. The operations, he added, also thwarted the plans of the insurgents to conduct extortion and harassment of civilians in the area. Source: Philippines News Agency