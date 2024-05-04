Latest News

FLASH FLOODS FORCE EVACUATION OF 300 VILLAGERS IN KOTA TINGGI

KOTA TINGGI, A total of 300 people from 69 families in this district were evacuated to a temporary relief centre (PPS) after their villages were hit by flash floods today. Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the victims are from Kampung Temenin Baru and Kampung Desa Makmur. "The Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Lintang PPS was opened at 12.30 pm following continuous heavy rain since 8 am," he said in a statement tonight. Azmi, who is also State Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the water level of five major rivers in the district is still normal. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.