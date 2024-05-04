KUALA LUMPUR, Unity within the legal profession is crucial in upholding the rule of law and ensuring equal access to justice for all Malaysians, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. He stressed the importance of legal practitioners, irrespective of their cultural or religious affiliations, work together harmoniously to uphold principles such as justice, fairness, equity, and equality before the law. 'In practical terms, this means promoting diversity, inclusivity and equity within the legal profession. 'Therefore, we must strive to create a legal environment where individuals from all backgrounds feel valued, where meritocracy prevails over prejudice, and where opportunities for professional growth are accessible to all in driving the growth of the industry,' he said in his special keynote address on 'Strengthening Unity' during The Grand Night of Inns of Court Malaysia Dinner Ceremony here, tonight. The event was also attended by Chief Justice of Malaysia Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and D eputy President of Inns of Court Malaysia Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan. Fadillah, a former practising advocate and solicitor, said legal professionals also must address issues of discrimination and prejudice emphasising that such attitudes have no place in an united Malaysia. He called for the creation of a society where every individual is valued and respected for who they are. 'As legal professionals, we have an unique responsibility to uphold the rights of minorities, the oppressed, the voiceless and marginalized communities. We must work tirelessly to ensure that citizens are protected and upheld, regardless of their ethnicity, religion, or socioeconomic status,' he said. Fadillah, who serves as the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), stated that unity is more than just a concept; it is the very foundation upon which our forefathers and society stand. 'It is the thread that weaves our diverse experiences, beliefs, and aspirations into the rich tapestry of our nation,' he adde d. Earlier, Inns of Court Malaysia (ICM) celebrated its eighth anniversary today. ICM is a professional membership body comprising judges, retired judges, lawyers, jurists, legal academia, judicial and legal officers, corporate counsel, law students, and other legal professionals from all levels and backgrounds, united in their mission for professional legal excellence. Source: BERNAMA News Agency