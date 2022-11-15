Filipina wins silver in SoKor Asia Archery Challenge

Gabrielle Monica Bidaure bagged the silver medal in the women’s recurve event at the World Archery Asia (WAA) Joint Training and Asia Archery Challenge in South Korea on Nov. 11.

Nam Su Hyun Nam of Korea won the gold medal while compatriot Park Eun So settled for the bronze medal in the competition at the Wonju Archery Center in Gangwon-do Province.

“I’d say it was just as what I expected it to be because how we trained here in the Philippines was refined in Korea,” Bidaure said in an interview on Monday.

Biduare’s sister, Pia Elizabeth Angela, Phoebe Nicole Amistoso, Damariz Gabrielle Calera, Jason Emmanuel Feliciano and Riley Silos also attended the training camp.

World Archery Philippines (WAP) secretary general and national team head coach Rosendo Sombrio accompanied the athletes together with men’s coach Clint Sayo and developmental coach Niño Sinco.

Asked if she still has tournaments to join before the year ends, Gabrielle Monica said: “As of now, the WAP calendar of local tournaments has ended, so the tournaments lined up are for next year.”

“The coaches and sir Don are looking at joining all the qualifying tournaments for Paris 2024 so that we may also get the exposure we need,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sombrio said the nationals learned so much from the camp.

“The Koreans share their training technique to everyone who joined the camp. Everyday, they take videos of the archers one by one for shooting analysis and do a correction. There is also an hour and 30 minutes lecture and seminar after dinner,” Sombrio said.

“This type of training camp is very helpful to all our archers to improve their shooting skill,” said Sombrio, who thanked the Philippine Sports Commission for funding the trip.

A total of 42 athletes from 11 countries joined the WAA Joint Training and Asia Archery Challenge.

