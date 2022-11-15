Regular gov’t personnel to receive year-end bonus Tuesday: DBM

Regular government personnel are set to receive their year-end bonus and cash gift starting Tuesday, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Monday.

In a news release, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the year-end bonus is equivalent to one month basic pay as of Oct. 31 while the cash gift will amount to PHP5,000.

“The release of the year-end bonus and cash gift is provided under our GAA [General Appropriations Act] for this year. For sure, many of our fellow government workers have been looking forward to this,” Pangandaman said.

For qualified uniformed personnel in the different national government agencies, the total budget for the grant of the year-end bonus is over PHP56 billion.

On the other hand, the total appropriations for the grant of the cash gift under the 2022 GAA are PHP8.6 billion.

The rules and regulations on the grant of the year-end bonus and cash gift are provided under DBM Budget Circular (BC) No. 2016-4 dated April 28, 2016.

Under the said rules, the year-end bonus and cash gift will be given to regular government personnel who have rendered at least a total or an aggregate of four months of service from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31 this year.

Personnel who remain to be in government service as of Oct. 31 this year are also entitled to receive the year-end bonus and cash gift.

Meanwhile, Pangandaman enjoined all public servants to spend their money wisely amid the rising prices of basic goods and commodities.

“We wish to remind our fellow government workers to budget and spend wisely, as what we would always promote here at the DBM,” she added.

There are an estimated 1.7 million employees employed in different government agencies, according to the Civil Service Commission.

In September, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he will initiate to include rice allowance in the salary of government workers.

Source: Philippines News Agency