ILOILO CITY: The Police Regional Office 6 (PRO6) will adopt new strategies amid its successful anti-drug operations to respond to the marketing strategy initiated by drug syndicates, the region's top cop said on Wednesday. 'Our campaign doesn't stop because we know it is one of the major contributors to some of the crimes happening in our area of responsibility,' PRO 6 Director Brig. Gen. Jack Wanky said in a press conference. Since he assumed as director on Feb. 15, 2024, the intensified campaign launched by various police units against illegal drugs has yielded around 17,924.5 grams of shabu valued at over PHP121.89 million and arrested 763 drug personalities as of May 12. Wanky said that during the regional anti-drugs summit together with partner law enforcement agencies on Tuesday, they talked about strengthening their campaign against illegal drugs, and issues and concerns on drug-clearing efforts at the barangay level. 'The guidance is for us to strategize. Anyway, we are successful in our drug oper ations that it should be sustained,' he said. He added that together with the provincial government of Iloilo, they will strengthen vulnerable areas, such as coastal areas, with the help of the Bantay Dagat and village watchmen. They finished the initial training for village watchmen and Bantay Dagat in Iloilo, and he is planning to seek the support of other provinces like Negros Occidental and Guimaras for replication. Source: Philippines News Agency