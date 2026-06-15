Easterlies to Drench Parts of Visayas, Mindanao on Monday

Manila: Several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao will experience rains caused by the prevailing easterlies, the weather bureau said Monday. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are forecast across Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental. According to Philippines News Agency, the rest of the country will get isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms. Flash floods or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms. The entire archipelago will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. Meanwhile, no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA noted.