MANILA: The Philippine aviation industry is poised to soar to new heights and become a frontrunner among Asian counterparts by 2028 through increased investment and private sector participation in infrastructure, human capital, and sustainable development. This will be the highlight of the 2024 Aviation Summit, which will be held at the Marriot Hotel Manila in Pasay City on Oct. 2-3 this year, European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) president Paulo Duarte said in a press conference in the same venue on Wednesday. 'We are thrilled to co-organize the 2024 Aviation Summit, alongside AsBAA (Asian Business Aviation Association) and our event partners from both the government and the private sector, building on the momentum generated by the resounding success of the inaugural Summit,' Duarte said. 'The aviation sector serves as a catalyst for trade, investment, commerce, and connectivity in the country. Through this year's installment, we aim to facilitate meaningful discussions that will shape th e future of Philippine and regional aviation. We look forward to fruitful dialogue and collaborations." Among others, the summit seeks to highlight the importance of meeting global standards, capacity building, and private sector involvement in the aviation sector, as well as address challenges, such as pending legislative reforms. AsBAA vice chairperson Maximilian Motschmann noted that last year's Aviation Summit brought significant awareness of the challenges and opportunities faced by the aviation industry. 'This vital aspect will be further explored during the upcoming 2024 Aviation Summit, the second leg of this series, which will leverage this success and chart a way forward for a comprehensive climb to higher heights in the country's aviation sector," Motschmann said. Representatives of the government, airlines, and aviation organizations also emphasized during the press conference the need for collaboration and strategic partnerships to drive progress and ensure the long-term success of the indust ry. "We collectively keep on our flight through the waypoints towards sustainable, safe, and smart Philippine Aviation. As a sector, we all know we are here for the long haul. The Aviation Summit is one of these annual waypoints. As One PH Aviation, we can only go far if we go forward together," Department of Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Roberto Lim said. The 2024 Aviation Summit is one of the platforms for dialogue, collaboration, and action to further develop the Philippine aviation sector. Participants can register for the event by emailing [email protected]. Philippine Airport Corporation Meanwhile, Lim said the DOTr is currently lobbying for the passage of a measure that would create Philippine Airport Corporation (PAC). He said the key principle in the creation of PAC is the separation of the regular authority function from the responsibility of constructing and operating airports, which are both undertaken by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP). "You need a law to undertake this, to execute this. And the vehicle that has been examined by Congress is the creation of Philippine Airport Corporation whose main responsibility is to run and operate government airports," Lim said. Lim said he already mentioned the proposal to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri whom he said is open to discuss it with the aviation sector. "This is one of the key bills that we would like to seek his support, together with the establishment of the Philippine Independent Transportation Safety Board (PITSB)," he said. Senator Grace Poe has earlier filed Senate Bill No. 1121, or the Philippine Transportation Safety Board (PTSB) Act, which seeks to establish an agency in charge of investigating transportation-related accidents and other incidents. Source: Philippines News Agency