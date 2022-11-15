Maynilad scheds water interruption for Nov. 14-17

The Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) has scheduled a water interruption due to its network maintenance from November 14 to 17.

The network maintenance activities are being done as part of Maynilad’s continuous effort to improve water services in the West Zone.

The affected areas of the water interruption are the following:

Barangay Daanghari in Navotas City from11 p.m. of November 14 until 4 a.m. of November 15, specifically on M. Naval corner F. Pascual (North).

Barangay Northbay Boulevard (South) in Caloocan City from 11 p.m. of November 14 until 4 a.m. of November 15, particularly on Lapu-Lapu corner Mandaragat.

Barangays 112, 122 to 126 and Pag-ibig sa Nayon in Caloocan City from 11 p.m. of November 15 until 4 a.m. of November 16, specifically on 7th Avenue between 8th and 9th Street.

Barangays 110 to 116 in Caloocan City from 11 p.m. of November 15 until 4 a.m. of November 16, particularly on 7th Avenue corner B. Serrano.

Barangay Nova Proper in Quezon City from 10 p.m. of November 15 until 4 a.m. of November 16, specifically on Sarmiento corner Quirino Highway.

Barangay Baesa in Quezon City from 10 p.m. of November 15 until 4 a.m. of November 16, particularly on Caroline.

Barangay 151 in Caloocan City from 11 p.m. of November 16 until 4 a.m. of November 17, specifically on Progreso corner Pangako.

Barangays 28 and 31 in Caloocan City from 11 p.m. of November 16 until 4 a.m. of November 17, particularly on Tuna corner Kapanalig corner C3.

Barangays 28 and 31 in Caloocan City from 11 p.m. of November 16 until 4 a.m. of November 17, specifically on Tuna corner Torcillo corner Dagat Dagatan Extension.

Barangay Paltok in Quezon City from 10 p.m. of November 16 until 4 a.m. of November 17, particularly on Mendoza corner Gomez.

The affected customers were advised to store enough water for the duration of the water interruption.

The water company has water tankers on standby and ready to deliver water to affected areas as needed.

Maynilad said upon resumption of the water service, the customers should let the water flow out for a few seconds until the water clears.

It apologized to the affected customers for inconvenience and thanked them for their continuous support and understanding.

Source: Philippines News Agency