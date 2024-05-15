MANILA: The weather bureau on Wednesday warned of dangerous heat index levels in 37 areas, with the highest at 47°C expected in Dagupan City, Pangasinan. The following areas are likely to have heat index ranging from 42°C to 47°C, based on the forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA): NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila - 43°C Science Garden Quezon City, Metro Manila - 42°C Sinait, Ilocos Sur - 42°C Laoag City, Ilocos Norte - 42°C Dagupan City, Pangasinan - 47°C MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte - 44°C Bacnotan, La Union - 45°C Aparri, Cagayan - 44°C Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - 43°C ISU Echague, Isabela - 43°C Iba, Zambales - 43°C Cubi Pt. Subic Bay Olongapo City - 42°C Sangley Point, Cavite - 43°C Ambulong. Tanauan, Batangas - 43°C Alabat, Quezon - 44°C Calapan, Oriental Mindoro - 42°C Coron, Palawan - 43°C San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 43°C Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 43°C Aborlan, Palawan - 43°C Cuyo, Palawan - 44°C Daet, Camarines Nort e - 42°C Legazpi City, Albay - 42°C Virac (Synop), Catanduanes - 45°C Masbate City, Masbate - 44°C CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur - 46°C Roxas City Capiz - 46°C Mambusao, Capiz - 42°C Iloilo City, Iloilo - 43°C Dumangas, Iloilo - 44°C Catarman, Northern Samar - 44°C Catbalogan, Samar - 43°C Guiuan, Eastern Samar - 42°C Maasin, Southern Leyte - 42°C Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte - 42°C Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur - 44°C Butuan City, Agusan del Norte - 43°C PAGASA said heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. The state weather bureau advised the public to limit the time spent outdoors, especially at noon, and drink plenty of water. People going outdoors are reminded to use umbrellas or wear hats and sleeved clothing. Meanwhile, the shear line affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley, the Cordilleras, and Aurora. M etro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. The northern and western sections of Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. Source: Philippines News Agency