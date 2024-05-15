SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: The Antique provincial government already released PHP96 million in educational assistance for around 15,000 college and graduate school students. 'There are now around 15,000 students who were given their PHP6,000 educational assistance through the PYDO on Wheels,' Provincial Youth Development Office (PYDO) head Irish Manlapaz said in an interview Wednesday. She said their PYDO on Wheels travels to the 18 municipalities based on their schedule to release the assistance. Close to 20,000 students applied for educational assistance and so far, around 4,000, mostly from Sibalom, Hamtic, Libertad and Pandan, are yet to receive their aid. Manlapaz said their assistance is still in process because there could be delays in their submission of documents. Manlapaz was hopeful to release the support before the end of this month or early June. 'Both the college and graduate school students are to receive PHP6,000 each,' she said. She added that since there is no strict rule on how they wil l use the assistance, maybe they could share it with their family. 'Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao is also asking the students to share some amount of their assistance for their families,' Manlapaz said. The PHP6,000 is a one-time assistance for the school year 2023-2024. Source: Philippines News Agency