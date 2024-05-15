TACLOBAN CITY: The local government unit of Palompon, Leyte said it is offering free dialysis to its residents and those from neighboring towns following the completion of its dialysis center. In an interview with reporters on Wednesday, Palompon Mayor Ramon Oñate said they recently completed the construction of the first local government-run dialysis center in the province, four years after it was planned. "It is very hard for people to transport their patients to Tacloban City, Ormoc City, or even to Cebu City. It is very costly,' Oñate said. Dialysis costs PHP6,000 to PHP7,000 per session. In a week, a patient will need to undergo three dialysis sessions, or 12 times monthly. "A poor dialysis patient cannot sustain this," Oñate said. Palompon is situated 120 kilometers west of this city, the regional capital, and 31 kilometers east of Ormoc City, the center of commerce in western Leyte. The local government allocated PHP12.8 million for the construction of the facility, which can cater to up to 12 p atients daily. Palompon town's dialysis center started operating on May 6, fulfilling its mandate under the Local Government Code to provide basic health services to the people. Oñate said this is the first dialysis center in Leyte, which is located within the compound of the rural health unit. The facility is accredited by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and the Department of Health. Dialysis is a treatment to filter waste and water from a person's blood, which is the function of a healthy kidney. Hemodialysis helps control blood pressure and balance important minerals, such as potassium, sodium, and calcium in a person's blood. Source: Philippines News Agency