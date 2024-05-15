MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have partnered to improve children's literacy in the country's remote areas, such as Pag-asa Island in Palawan. In a statement on Wednesday, PCG spokesperson, Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, said the PCG would be able to provide ships, manpower, as well as licensed and experienced teachers as part of the partnership. 'We have licensed teachers and experienced educators who could utilize their skills and expertise through the 'Tara Basa' tutoring program that we can coincide with the (DSWD's) humanitarian missions,' Balilo said. The partnership with DSWD, he said, will broaden the PCG's community outreach programs. 'Having the DSWD with us in implementing this literacy program will definitely expand its impact towards community development,' Balilo said. The PCG Auxiliary will provide teaching assistants, educational equipment, school supplies, and advanced learning materials to the program, he added. Balilo and DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay discussed the partnership during the 7th Founding Anniversary of the PCG Civil Relations Service on May 10. During the event, the PCG announced that a memorandum of agreement would be signed to formalize the partnership. Punay welcomed the proposal and noted that the PCG has been the DSWD's partner, not only in disaster and relief operations, 'but in many other programs.' Source: Philippines News Agency