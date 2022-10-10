Fiberglass boats distributed to Pasuquin fisherfolk

Twenty new fiberglass fishing boats are ready to sail the coastal waters of Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte.

Forty registered fisherfolk families in Barangay Davila were the latest beneficiaries of the Department of Agriculture – Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR).

Senior aquaculturist Vanessa Abegail Dagdagan said the 24-foot fiberglass reinforced plastic motorized fishing boat with 15 horsepower marine engine is worth PHP100,000 each and will increase the chances of fishermen to up their catch.

Compared to wooden fishing boats, fiberglass boats require less maintenance, according to DA-BFAR.

“Each unit has a set of underwater fittings, too,” Dagdagan said in an interview on Sunday.

She said the DA-BFAR has been distributing fishing boats nationwide to improve the livelihood of the beneficiaries and ensure a food-secure Philippines.

“We are so grateful for the support given to our fishermen. We know that this is just the beginning of more blessings to come,” Davila village chief Elviro Agoo said during the distribution last week.

Aside from fishing boats, the DA-BFAR also continues to distribute fuel discounts for registered farmers and fisherfolk.

Among the latest beneficiaries of the PHP3,000-discount cards were 141 individuals in the coastal towns of Pasuquin, Pagudpud, Bangui, and Burgos.

To avail of the program, eligible recipients must be registered under the fisherfolk registration program and must be using motorized boats of three gross tons and environment-friendly gears.

Source: Philippines News Agency