DFA Confirms Death of Filipino Tourist in Hong Kong Taxi Mishap

Manila: The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed that a 35-year-old Filipino tourist was killed in a vehicular crash outside a hotel in Tsuen Wan West, Hong Kong on Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Consulate General of the Philippines in Hong Kong confirmed the information, adding that the taxi driver involved in the mishap is now in police custody. “The Consulate General is closely coordinating with the Hong Kong Police Force while the official investigation of the case is ongoing,” the DFA stated.

Local news reports indicate that the victim had just checked out of the hotel, carrying his luggage, and was looking at his mobile phone when a taxi suddenly rammed into the hotel’s facade, hitting the Filipino tourist. The impact threw the victim to the ground and pinned him between the taxi and the marble columns outside the hotel. He was rushed to Princess Margaret Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The taxi driver, an 80-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. He was reportedly waiting outside the hotel when he felt dizzy and attempted to drive away, but lost control of the cab, resulting in the fatal crash. The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.

The remains of the Filipino victim are currently at the Kwai Chung Public Mortuary. “The Consulate General is currently assisting the family of the deceased and is anticipating their arrival in Hong Kong soon to arrange the shipment of remains,” the DFA said. “The Consulate General offers its deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and prays for his eternal rest.”