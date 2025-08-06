PAF Choppers Deliver Crucial Aid to Remote Abra Towns

Manila: Over two thousand boxes and sacks of relief goods were brought to three remote cyclone-hit towns in Abra by the Philippine Air Force (PAF). PAF said it utilized a W-3A Sokol and a S-70i Black Hawk helicopter to transport the relief goods to the towns of Tineg, Lacub, and Malibcong on Monday and Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, in coordination with the NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council) and DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), the PAF transported 1,046 boxes and 104 sacks of relief goods. This included 125 boxes delivered to Barangay Cagayanan in Tineg, Abra, utilizing a ‘Sokol’ helicopter, and 921 boxes and 104 sacks airlifted to various barangays across the three municipalities through a ‘Black Hawk’ helicopter.

The three municipalities were among the areas affected by the southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones Crising, Dante, and Emong in July. Philippine Army troops assisted in the unloading and hauling of the supplies.

“These efforts highlight the PAF’s steadfast commitment to national disaster response operations and to ensuring life-saving assistance reaches those in need, particularly in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas,” PAF said.