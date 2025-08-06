Half Rice Option Push Backed to Reduce Waste, Respect Farmers’ Effort

Baguio: The Department of Agriculture-Cordillera (DA-CAR) is advocating for the enforcement of a city ordinance that mandates food establishments to offer half-cup rice servings. This initiative aims to mitigate food wastage and encourage healthier eating habits.

According to Philippines News Agency, Lawyer Jennilyn Dawayan, the DA-CAR regional director, emphasized that this measure is a pragmatic approach to tackle rice wastage. Dawayan noted that a considerable amount of post-harvest rice losses originate from the food service industry. She expressed her support for the ordinance, stating, “Gusto ko yan, much of post-harvest losses are from restaurants.”

The ordinance, known as Ordinance 16-17, was enacted in 2017 and requires all food establishments in Baguio to offer a half-cup rice option at half the price of a regular serving. Dawayan is optimistic that the city government will enforce this regulation strictly. The ordinance also stipulates penalties for non-compliance, ranging from PHP1,000 to PHP5,0

00, and includes the possibility of revoking business permits upon a third offense.

Data provided by PhilRice indicates that rice wastage in households decreased to 255,000 metric tons in 2019 from 340,000 metric tons in 2009. However, these figures do not account for losses in restaurants, suggesting that actual wastage could be higher.

Beyond the issue of food waste, health-conscious individuals, such as 72-year-old Antonio Domesag, also support the measure for its potential health benefits. Domesag remarked, “I only eat a few spoonfuls of rice. It’s for my health-and for the farmers who grow it.”