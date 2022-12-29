Death toll from Christmas rains, floods rises to 32

MANILA : At least 32 persons have died from the shear line-induced heavy rains that inundated some parts of the country, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

Based on the agency’s latest update Thursday, seven of the 32 have been confirmed so far — three each in Regions 8 (Eastern Visayas) and 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), and one in Caraga.

Undergoing validation are reports of another 25 deaths — 18 in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao), six in Region 5 (Bicol), and one for Region 9.

As of this posting, 24 persons are reported missing — only three have been verified. Two of the missing persons are from Region 8 and one from Region 9.

The reported 21 missing persons are still undergoing validation — 11 in Region 5, nine in Region 8 and one in Region 10.

There are 11 injured persons and two of these have been confirmed in Region 9 and 11. The remaining nine, all in Region 10, are undergoing validation.

Most of the casualties were caused by drowning from flash floods after two days of heavy rains spoiled Christmas celebrations and prompted tens of thousand others to take refuge in evacuation centers or relatives’ houses.

Around 4,068 houses were reported damaged in Region 4-A (Mimaropa), Regions 6 (Western Visayas), 8, 9, 10, 11 (Davao Region), Caraga, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Of these, 3,322 were classified as “partially damaged” and 746 as “totally damaged”.

Agriculture damage was placed at PHP205,539,170 while those for infrastructure was estimated at PHP51,550,000.

Meanwhile, Army personnel, reservists and the Department of Social Welfare and Development have distributed food, clothing, and other supplies needed by the affected families in Upper Carmen, Cagayan de Oro City.

Source: Philippines News Agency