The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has a new head following the latest reorganization of police officials. In an order obtained by the Philippine News Agency which took effect Thursday, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francsico Marbil reassigned Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) chief Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco as the new director of the CIDG. Francisco replaced Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., who was named the new chief of the Area Police Command- Northern Luzon. Meanwhile, Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) chief Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay will replace Francisco as chief of DIDM. Source: Philippines News Agency