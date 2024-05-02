KOTA BHARU, A contractor in Kampung Lubok Jambu, Mulong, here has transformed idle land by cultivating rice through organic farming practices, forgoing synthetic fertilisers and pesticides. Mohd Yusri Mohammad Nor, 49, said he managed the rice crop relying solely on water and organic fertilisers like padi hay. 'I cultivated the MR297 variety of rice on a four-hectare plot, and this is the second season after the first season's success in December. 'The rice is cultivated using traditional methods for transplanting, weeding and manual harvesting,' he said when interviewed by reporters here today. Mohd Yusri said the idea came about when he was unable to work and spent much time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mohd Yusri said he invested RM30,000 for a good irrigation system and to source water from tube wells. He also sought guidance from agricultural expert Aep Saepudin from Indonesia to ensure his venture was successful. 'I managed two metric tonnes of rice from the first harvest, which was cons umed by family members and distributed to friends. 'For the upcoming second season, I am targeting a harvest yield twice as much and will introduce it to the public, so that others can also enjoy its chemical-free and organic benefits,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency