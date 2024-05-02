MANILA: The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the top three causes of death in the country last year were ischaemic heart diseases, neoplasms, and cerebrovascular diseases. In a report released on Thursday, the PSA said these were also the leading causes of death in 2022. Ischaemic heart diseases, which happen when the heart weakens due to reduced blood flow to the heart, were the leading cause of death with 107,767 cases or 19.0 percent of the total deaths in the country. Neoplasms, which is the abnormal growth of cancerous or noncancerous mass, came in second with 60,906 deaths accounting for about 10.7 percent. Cerebrovascular diseases, a group of conditions that affect blood flow and the blood vessels in the brain, were the third leading cause of death which accounted for 57,288 recorded cases. "Deaths due to diabetes mellitus recorded 36,039 cases or 6.3 percent share, making it the fourth leading cause of death, while deaths due to pneumonia, which ranked fifth, recorded 34,507 cases or 6. 1 percent share," said the PSA. Source: Philippines News Agency