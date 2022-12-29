Laoag City set to hire more personnel in 2023: DepEd

LAOAG CITY: The Schools Division of Laoag City announced Wednesday its intent to hire more teaching and non-teaching personnel for school year 2023-2024.

City schools division superintendent Vilma Eda said applicants have a better chance to get hired with the department’s new guidelines on merit selection.

The new guidelines are meant to ensure that in all governance levels, the department hires and retains the right people for the right job at the right time by adhering to the principles of merit, fitness, competence, equal opportunity, transparency and accountability, she said.

“This is to level up the playing field of applicants for vacant positions,” said Eda at a press conference held at the Schools Division Office of Laoag.

Like in other schools across the country, DepEd Laoag is also lacking in teachers, on top of a shortage of school infrastructure and furniture.

“As of the moment, we are lacking teachers who specialize in agri-fisheries, ceramics, social studies, Filipino as well as MAPEH (Music, Arts, Physical Education and Health),” she said.

Currently, DepEd Laoag has a total of 1,202 personnel consisting of 944 teaching and 171 non-teaching staff, including 87 teaching related positions such as schools division superintendents, assistant schools division superintendents, school principals, head teachers, librarians and guidance counselors among others.

So far, the division has reported at least 20 vacancies. Some schools here are in need of three teachers in senior and two teachers in junior high school including 11 guidance counselors, one head teacher IV, two assistant school principals, and two dentists.

Cherry Joy Garma, information officer of the DepEd Laoag said Thursday filling up vacancies does not take long.

“As soon as the list of vacancies gets posted in public, it only takes a week or two to be filled up,” she said, adding that the department may open up more positions next year to ensure adequate teaching workforce.

Earlier, the DepEd Central Office issued a memorandum to fill up all the existing teaching items in all its field offices which accounts to more than 10,000 slots

Source: Philippines News Agency