SEPANG, A recent video showing a group of visually impaired individuals in ihram clothing performing tawaf at Masjidil Haram tugged at the netizens' heartstrings, garnering millions of views. '...when we were in front of the Kaabah, we became deeply moved and immediately started crying because we could feel the difference in the atmosphere, cosy and cool, unlike everywhere else. 'We are grateful for the opportunity to perform Umrah for the first time. Words cannot describe the experience of being there,' said Nor Hidayu Mohd Yusoff, 36, one of the 30 visually-impaired Umrah pilgrims, aged between 20 and 60, sponsored by Andalusia Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd and the public to perform Umrah beginning April 19. Nor Hidayu said she had longed to set foot on the Holy Land for the longest time but was hindered by financial constraints until the Haj and Umrah management company and generous members of the public stepped forward. 'I often heard people talking about the joy of going to Mekah and I asked them to pray for me to have the same opportunity. Alhamdulillah, this year I managed to perform the Umrah,' she told reporters at the arrival hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1. Meanwhile, Association of Blind Muslims (PERTIS) vice president Jasmadin Budin said it was the largest group ever recorded by the association to perform Umrah together. 'This is PERTIS' maiden project. Previously there were one or two visually impaired individuals performing Umrah with regular pilgrims, not this many. There were concerns, but because we wanted to go to the Holy Land, we placed our trust in Allah,' he said. He said coordinating the group was challenging as they had to ensure the pilgrims stayed in formation and not stray away, adding that they were assisted by 10 volunteers and one mutawwif (guide). Jasmadi said the pilgrims also visited the Nabawi Mosque, Quba Mosque, Baqi' cemetery, Arafah and Taif just like regular pilgrims. Meanwhile, the group's mutawwif Mohd Firdaus Mohd Salleh, 35, better k nown as Ustaz Rock, said the special group's journey was significantly facilitated. 'This was unplanned; we did not know that persons with disabilities could have certain advantages. It began with the flight from KLIA, throughout their stay in Mekah and Madinah until their return to Malaysia. 'For example, the group was given the opportunity to be in the front row inside Raudhah at Nabawi Mosque, had the front row access at the grave of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and also was at the front of the Kaabah door,' he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency